OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Purchases 59 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,915,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $189.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average of $188.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

