OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 4,744 Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Roblox by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,191,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE:RBLX opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $108.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.52.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,639,690 shares of company stock valued at $592,114,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- AST SpaceMobile: Is Market Noise Drowning Out a $100M Signal?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- On Holding: The Athleisure Stock Analysts Say Could Jump 40%
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 1999 Again? The Danger of These 3 Companies Making Bitcoin Bets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.