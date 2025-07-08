OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 4,744 Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Roblox by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,191,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. Roblox’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,639,690 shares of company stock valued at $592,114,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.