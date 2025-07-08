OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPLS. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,488,000. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,051,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,831,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 134,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,184,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VPLS opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

