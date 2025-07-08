Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

