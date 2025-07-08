NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 379 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $293.94 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $946.77 billion, a PE ratio of 161.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

