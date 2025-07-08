Evercore ISI Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $130.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RGEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -280.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Repligen has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 18.0% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $6,069,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 252,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $7,152,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

