Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VITL. DA Davidson cut their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.2%

VITL stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $38,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,745.81. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,714. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 1,453.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $17,633,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,904,000 after purchasing an additional 415,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $12,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.