Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $287.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.04 and a 200-day moving average of $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $8,412,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $24,844,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

