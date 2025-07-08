Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $293.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,509 shares of company stock worth $277,648,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

