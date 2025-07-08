AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,983,000 after buying an additional 1,469,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,576 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8%

KMI stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

