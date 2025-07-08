The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $367.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

