Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $116.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.42.

Illumina Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

