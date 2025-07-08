AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,820 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF makes up about 1.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,740,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,240,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after buying an additional 612,429 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,122,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,171,000 after acquiring an additional 565,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,901,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 545,417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,173,000.

FENI opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

