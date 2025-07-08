VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381,969 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 537,538 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,163,000 after buying an additional 325,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 252,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177,727 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.9%

SMH stock opened at $282.40 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.68.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

