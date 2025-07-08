Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 939,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,535,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, J Hagan Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,760,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

