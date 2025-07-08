ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Position Reduced by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. ITT comprises 1.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,913,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ITT by 19.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

ITT Stock Down 0.9%

ITT stock opened at $159.73 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.