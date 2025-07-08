Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $225.71 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.68.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $10,638,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,184.60. The trade was a 57.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,294,062 shares of company stock worth $495,050,427. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.36.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

