AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 218,882 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1,530.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 1.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,919,000.

IEUR opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $67.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

