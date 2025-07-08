iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

