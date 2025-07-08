AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,535,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after buying an additional 1,228,371 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after acquiring an additional 269,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $579.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.