Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 1,871 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

