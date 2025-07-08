AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,354,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,573,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,729,000 after buying an additional 359,850 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 709,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 414,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,353,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

