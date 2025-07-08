AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 503.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

