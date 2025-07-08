AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,124 shares during the quarter. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF comprises about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 106,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

