AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,821,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

