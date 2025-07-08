Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Reduced by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $29,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4%

RSG opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.00.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.68.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

