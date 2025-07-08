Robocap Asset Management Ltd Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Robocap Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. ARM makes up approximately 1.9% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after purchasing an additional 464,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in ARM by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after buying an additional 860,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ARM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,293,000 after buying an additional 133,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ARM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 888,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,644,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in ARM by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 763,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after buying an additional 77,420 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

ARM stock opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.97. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 4.19. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

