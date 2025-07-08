Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPBI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Report on PPBI

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.