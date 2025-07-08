Partners in Financial Planning Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Partners in Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

