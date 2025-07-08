Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 4,597 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WM opened at $226.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

