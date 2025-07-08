Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $670,565,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after buying an additional 361,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18,141.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 351,409 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

