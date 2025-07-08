Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Raised by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $366.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

