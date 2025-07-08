Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,994 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COM. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000.

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

