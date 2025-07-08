Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,076.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $982.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $969.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,086.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,111.00 to $1,164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

