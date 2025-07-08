May Hill Capital LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3322 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

