Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.