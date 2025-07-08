Stratos Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 367.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,233 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period.

FBND stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

