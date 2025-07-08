Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.4%

SWK stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

