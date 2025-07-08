iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

