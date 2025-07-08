Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 3.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

