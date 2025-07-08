Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 17,216 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 387,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 629.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

