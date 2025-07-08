Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 17,216 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 387,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 629.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.