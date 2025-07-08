Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

