iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Reduced by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,443,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,924,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19,412.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 214,117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.28 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

