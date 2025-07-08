49 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

49 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

