Mining Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

Core Scientific, Berkshire Hathaway, IREN, Caterpillar, ServiceNow, Bit Digital, and Freeport-McMoRan are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction and processing of mineral resources such as metals, coal or industrial minerals. Their performance tends to track commodity prices, making them sensitive to changes in global supply, demand and geopolitical factors. Investors often use mining stocks to gain exposure to natural-resource markets and to diversify portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 86,534,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 6.71. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $478.17. 2,557,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.35 and its 200 day moving average is $493.84. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.85. 43,601,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,749,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. IREN has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT stock traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.74. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $13.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,031.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,003.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $962.18. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.94, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of BTBT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. 149,498,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486,173. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $722.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 5.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.78. 9,774,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,465,935. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32.

