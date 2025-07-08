Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) vs. Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $8.10 million 0.85 -$97.43 million ($1.33) -0.09 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$26.90 million ($3.50) N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -902.93% -213.13% -41.24% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -277.46%

Risk and Volatility

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Omega Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6,700.00%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

