US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Stock Position Lifted by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF makes up 1.7% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

XBIL stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.