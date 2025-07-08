M&T Bank Corp Sells 121,063 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,063 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $418,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,663,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IVW opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

