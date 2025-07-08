The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $346.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $296.40 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

