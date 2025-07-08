Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,207,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Enbridge worth $230,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

